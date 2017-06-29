Home Capital clears crucial hurdle for Berkshire investment

Home Capital Group (HCG.TO) has cleared a key hurdle in securing a $400-million investment from the world's most famous investor.

The embattled lender announced on Thursday the Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved Berkshire Hathaway's initial $153.2-million investment in the company. Home Capital previously cited "financial hardship" when it asked the TSX to exempt it from a rule that would ordinarily require a shareholder vote as a result of the discount granted to Warren Buffett's Berkshire.

"This investment from Berkshire Hathaway validates the underlying strength of our business and marks another major step in the rebuilding of confidence in the Company," said Home Capital Chair Brenda Eprile in a statement. "Through this transaction and the other significant actions we have undertaken, we are positioning Home Capital to succeed."

The second tranche of Berkshire's investment is subject to a shareholder vote in September.

Home Capital also said on Thursday it's anticipating $233 million in pre-tax additional expenses in the second quarter, including $210 million tied to a run on deposits that ensued after the Ontario Securities Commission alleged improper disclosures by the company and three of its former executives. Those expenses are expected to result in a net quarterly loss when the company reports second-quarter results on August 2.

The company's deposit base has recently stabilized, with total GIC deposits rising by nearly $100 million over a one-week period up to June 27.

“We have been encouraged by the increasing strength of our deposit inflows, particularly since the recent announcement of the equity investment and new credit facility provided by Berkshire Hathaway," said Home Capital Director Alan Hibben in a statement.

"We believe that the improvement in deposit taking indicates a significant increase in depositor confidence in the Company."