    3h ago

    Home Capital comments on reports on potential refinancing

    Ahmed Farhatha, Reuters

    The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters are seen in an office tower in the financial district of Toronto

    Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.

    The company's comment was in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), following a rise in its share price on Wednesday.

    Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that Home Capital is in talks with a syndicate of banks, including some of Canada's biggest lenders, to secure a loan of about $2 billion to replace a costly emergency credit line it agreed in April.

    Home Capital said on Thursday it would inform the market as required but does not intend to make any further comment regarding speculation.

     