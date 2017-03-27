Home Capital Group fires CEO Martin Reid

Home Capital Group (HCG.TO) has fired Chief Executive Officer Martin Reid, effective immediately. The monoline mortgage lender has named board director Bonita Then as interim CEO in the wake of the move, and is conducting a search for a full-time chief executive as soon as possible.

Reid's dismissal comes less than a year after he took over from long-time CEO Jerry Soloway. In a news release, Home Capital chair Kevin Smith said a new hand at the tiller is needed to breathe fresh life into the company.

"Home Capital requires leadership that can bring to bear a renewed operational discipline, emphasis on risk management and controls, and focus on improving performance,” he wrote.

"Under the right leadership, the Company can build on that to create more value for our customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders."

The company says the change at the top is a bid to increase performance at the firm, which has been rocked by allegations of mortgage fraud involving nearly $2 billion worth of loans underwritten by 45 brokers who were suspended for allegedly falsifying income documents in 2014 & 2015. A spokesman for Home Capital said the incident was not the root cause of Reid's dismissal.

Home Capital disclosed earlier this month a number of former and current executives were served with enforcement notices stemming from disclosure practices surrounding its report to shareholders over the fraud. The company spokesman would neither confirm nor deny if Reid was one of the parties hit with an OSC notice.