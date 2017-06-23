2h ago
Home Capital's high GIC rates a play to restore confidence: RateHub
BNN.ca Staff
Home Capital’s Oaken Financial is offering substantially higher rates on a five-year registered GIC, according to data released on Thursday by mortgage rate website ratehub.ca.
The company’s 3.25 per cent return rate could net investors an extra $300 on a $5,000 investment when compared to the second-highest offered rate.
5-year registered GIC rates
|INSTITUTION
|RATE
|RETURN ON $5,000
|Oaken Financial
|3.25 %
|$813
|PC Financial
|2.00 %
|$500
|Tangerine
|2.00 %
|$500
|Manulife Financial
|1.90 %
|$475
|RBC Royal Bank
|1.60 %
|$400
|TD Bank
|1.50 %
|$375
|National Bank
|1.50 %
|$375
|Bank of Montreal
|1.50 %
|$375
|CIBC
|1.25 %
|$313
|Scotiabank
|1.25 %
|$313
The data – released the same day Home Capital (HCG.TO) announced a $2-billion loan from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) – highlights Home Capital’s efforts to rebuild investors’ trust.
“This is an attempt, along with the investment from Buffett, to give Canadians confidence that they’re depositing money with a safe and reputable company,” RateHub’s co-founder James Laird told BNN.ca.
“It’s business as usual at the larger banks and the smaller banks. They don’t have a crisis of confidence with their banks and with their brands, so there’s no need for them to price well above market, whereas Home Capital… they’ve been in a very precarious position for the last 30 days or so which means that Canadians are certainly pausing before they deposit money there.”