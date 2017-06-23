Home Capital’s Oaken Financial is offering substantially higher rates on a five-year registered GIC, according to data released on Thursday by mortgage rate website ratehub.ca.

The company’s 3.25 per cent return rate could net investors an extra $300 on a $5,000 investment when compared to the second-highest offered rate.

5-year registered GIC rates INSTITUTION RATE RETURN ON $5,000 Oaken Financial 3.25 % $813 PC Financial 2.00 % $500 Tangerine 2.00 % $500 Manulife Financial 1.90 % $475 RBC Royal Bank 1.60 % $400 TD Bank 1.50 % $375 National Bank 1.50 % $375 Bank of Montreal 1.50 % $375 CIBC 1.25 % $313 Scotiabank 1.25 % $313

The data – released the same day Home Capital (HCG.TO) announced a $2-billion loan from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) – highlights Home Capital’s efforts to rebuild investors’ trust.

“This is an attempt, along with the investment from Buffett, to give Canadians confidence that they’re depositing money with a safe and reputable company,” RateHub’s co-founder James Laird told BNN.ca.

“It’s business as usual at the larger banks and the smaller banks. They don’t have a crisis of confidence with their banks and with their brands, so there’s no need for them to price well above market, whereas Home Capital… they’ve been in a very precarious position for the last 30 days or so which means that Canadians are certainly pausing before they deposit money there.”