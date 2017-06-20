{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    10m ago

    Home Capital selling $1.2B commercial mortgage portfolio

    Matt Scuffham, Reuters

    FILE PHOTO - The Home Capital Group's headquarters in Toronto

    FILE PHOTO - The Home Capital Group's headquarters in Toronto

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO) said on Tuesday it would sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at $1.2 billion to private equity firm KingSett Capital.

    The company said proceeds from the sale would bolster its liquidity and reduce the debt it has outstanding on a $2 billion emergency facility it agreed with the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan in April. Shares of Home Capital rose four per cent shortly after market open Tuesday. 

    "This transaction will help the Company further stabilize its liquidity position and highlights the flexibility and options created by the quality of our assets,” interim CEO Bonita Then said in a statement.

    Home Capital had said it was pursuing new financing and strategic options, including the possible sale of some assets.

    Depositors have withdrawn 95 per cent of funds from Home Capital's high interest savings accounts since March 27, when the company terminated the employment of former Chief Executive Martin Reid.

    The withdrawals accelerated after April 19, when the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Canada's biggest securities regulator, accused Home Capital of making misleading statements to investors about its mortgage underwriting business.

    Last week, Home Capital said it had agreed a settlement with the OSC and accepted responsibility for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.

    -- With files from BNN