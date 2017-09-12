Home Capital shareholders vote down Buffett investment

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Home Capital Group’s (HCG.TO) shareholders have voted overwhelmingly against the second tranche of Warren Buffett’s investment in the embattled lender.

88.79 per cent of votes were cast against the arrangement at a special meeting in Toronto on Tuesday.

The proposed $246.8-million investment would have seen Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway boost its stake in the company to 38.39 per cent.

The deal was struck at the height of Home Capital’s liquidity crisis earlier this year; but it’s been a source of conflict with proxy advisors split on the plan and some top shareholders speaking out against it ahead of the meeting.

If the investment had been approved, Berkshire would have picked up an additional 23,955,420 shares in the lender at a price of $10.30 each.

Shares of Home Capital closed at $14.08 Monday and were little changed Tuesday after opening bells before the vote results was confirmed.

The first tranche of Berkshire’s investment in Home Capital is unaffected by the vote.

