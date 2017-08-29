Home Capital taps Canaccord veteran Brad Kotush as CFO

Home Capital Group has found its new chief financial officer.

The embattled alternative lender named Brad Kotush to the post on Tuesday. Most recently, he was chief financial and chief risk officer at Canaccord Genuity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad to Home Capital," said Home Capital CEO Yousry Bissada in a press release. "He is a seasoned, high-caliber executive who will make an immediate impact as we build on the positive momentum the Company has recently earned with depositors, borrowers and brokers."

Kotush takes over from Robert Blowes, who was appointed interim CFO after ex-chief financial officer Robert Morton was removed from the post in April amid the Ontario Securities Commission's allegations that investors were misled in 2015. Home Capital struck a settlement with the OSC on that matter this summer.

"This is an important time for Home Capital and its depositors, borrowers and brokers, as the Company forges and executes a plan to enhance and grow the business," Kotush said in a press release. "I look forward to working with Yousry and the team to ensure Home remains the leader in the markets we serve."

Kotush steps into his new role on September 1.