{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    10m ago

    Home Depot profit beats estimates, sets US$15B buyback

    Gayathree Ganesan, Reuters

    Home Depot

    Home Depot, BNN

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Home Depot Inc. (HD.N), the world's largest home improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected profit and sales helped by a strong housing market in the United States and set a US$15 billion share repurchase plan.

    Shares of the company rose 3 per cent to US$147.20 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

    The company also forecast 2017 same-store sales growth of 4.6 per cent and profit of $7.13 per share.

    The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said same-store sales rose 5.8 per cent during the quarter ended Jan. 29, beating analysts' average estimate of a rise of 3.5 per cent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

    U.S. homebuilding jumped 11.3 per cent in December as a firming economy and higher wages due to a tightening labor market boosted demand for rental housing.

    The company reported a 5.8 per cent rise in quarterly sales to $22.21 billion. Analysts on average had expected $21.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Home Depot's net earnings rose to $1.74 billion, or $1.44 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $1.47 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company earned $1.44 per share, beating estimates of $1.34 per share.  