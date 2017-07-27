VICTORIA -- British Columbia Premier John Horgan says a softwood lumber deal between Canada and the United States is close and could come as early as next month.

Horgan made the comments during a conference call from Washington, D.C., where he has been in two-days of meetings with Trump administration trade officials and Canada's ambassador to the U.S.

He says talks between Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross are ongoing and they are close to reaching what Horgan says is an agreement on market share.

The premier says he stressed the need for a renewed lumber trade pact that is fair to his province, Canada's largest exporter of softwood lumber.

The 2006 Softwood Lumber Agreement between Canada and the United States expired on Oct. 12, 2015.

The Trump administration imposed tariffs and duties earlier this year against Canadian softwood producers averaging 27 per cent.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated the timeline of some of the scheduled meetings. BNN apologizes for the error.