The most expensive U.S. home ever listed for sale has hit the market for US$250 million and was unveiled  Friday by luxury developer Bruce Makowsky. The mansion, located in Los Angeles, isn’t the first record-breaking home for the developer. After completing the sale of his $70 million spec home in Beverly Hills, Makowsky was dubbed the ‘Spec King.’ 

Bel-Air, Los Angeles

Embedded Image
US$250 million Bel-Air mansion (Bruce Makowsky/BAM Luxury Development)
  • Price tag: US$250 million
  • Specs: 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms

The new 38,000-square-foot Bel-Air home features two master suites,10 guest suites, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, five bars, a 40-seat theatre and a four-lane bowling alley.

But Canada’s priciest homes have nothing on this Bel-Air mansion. The country’s most expensive listing, according to Royal LePage, is a fraction of the cost of the L.A. home.

BNN.ca has compiled Royal LePage’s most luxurious listings:

 

Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Embedded Image
$13 million Oro-Medonte home (Royal LePage)
  • Price tag: $13 million
  • Specs: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms
  • Features:​ Waterfront of Kempenfelt Bay and infinity pool with swim-up bar

 

Victoria, B.C. 

Embedded Image
$12 million Victoria country house (Royal LePage)
  • Price tag: $12 million
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, four bathroom
  • Features: 97 acres overlooking Martindale Valley

 

West Vancouver, B.C.

Embedded Image
$11.98 million West Vancouver mansion (Royal LePage)
  • Price tag: $11.98 million
  • Specs: Six bedrooms, eight bathrooms
  • Features: View of Vancouver Islands and wine room

 

West Vancouver, B.C.

Embedded Image
$11.88 million West Vancouver home (Royal LePage)
  • Price tag: $11.88 million
  • Specs: Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms
  • Features: Grand spiral staircase and a wrap around front balcony 
     

Lake Country, B.C. 

Embedded Image
$10.89 million Lake Country cottage (Royal LePage)
  • Price tag: $10.89 million
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms
  • Features: Forno pizza oven and fruit orchard 