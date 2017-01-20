The most expensive U.S. home ever listed for sale has hit the market for US$250 million and was unveiled Friday by luxury developer Bruce Makowsky. The mansion, located in Los Angeles, isn’t the first record-breaking home for the developer. After completing the sale of his $70 million spec home in Beverly Hills, Makowsky was dubbed the ‘Spec King.’

Bel-Air, Los Angeles

US$250 million Bel-Air mansion (Bruce Makowsky/BAM Luxury Development)

Price tag: US$250 million

Specs: 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms

The new 38,000-square-foot Bel-Air home features two master suites,10 guest suites, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, five bars, a 40-seat theatre and a four-lane bowling alley.

But Canada’s priciest homes have nothing on this Bel-Air mansion. The country’s most expensive listing, according to Royal LePage, is a fraction of the cost of the L.A. home.

BNN.ca has compiled Royal LePage’s most luxurious listings:

Oro-Medonte, Ont.

$13 million Oro-Medonte home (Royal LePage)

Price tag: $13 million

Specs: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features:​ Waterfront of Kempenfelt Bay and infinity pool with swim-up bar

Victoria, B.C.

$12 million Victoria country house (Royal LePage)

Price tag: $12 million

Specs: Three bedrooms, four bathroom

Features: 97 acres overlooking Martindale Valley

West Vancouver, B.C.

$11.98 million West Vancouver mansion (Royal LePage)

Price tag: $11.98 million

Specs: Six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Features: View of Vancouver Islands and wine room

West Vancouver, B.C.

$11.88 million West Vancouver home (Royal LePage)

Price tag: $11.88 million

Specs: Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Features: Grand spiral staircase and a wrap around front balcony



Lake Country, B.C.

$10.89 million Lake Country cottage (Royal LePage)