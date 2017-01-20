4h ago
How Canada’s most expensive homes compare to America’s priciest mansion
The most expensive U.S. home ever listed for sale has hit the market for US$250 million and was unveiled Friday by luxury developer Bruce Makowsky. The mansion, located in Los Angeles, isn’t the first record-breaking home for the developer. After completing the sale of his $70 million spec home in Beverly Hills, Makowsky was dubbed the ‘Spec King.’
Bel-Air, Los Angeles
- Price tag: US$250 million
- Specs: 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms
The new 38,000-square-foot Bel-Air home features two master suites,10 guest suites, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, five bars, a 40-seat theatre and a four-lane bowling alley.
But Canada’s priciest homes have nothing on this Bel-Air mansion. The country’s most expensive listing, according to Royal LePage, is a fraction of the cost of the L.A. home.
BNN.ca has compiled Royal LePage’s most luxurious listings:
Oro-Medonte, Ont.
- Price tag: $13 million
- Specs: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms
- Features: Waterfront of Kempenfelt Bay and infinity pool with swim-up bar
Victoria, B.C.
- Price tag: $12 million
- Specs: Three bedrooms, four bathroom
- Features: 97 acres overlooking Martindale Valley
West Vancouver, B.C.
- Price tag: $11.98 million
- Specs: Six bedrooms, eight bathrooms
- Features: View of Vancouver Islands and wine room
West Vancouver, B.C.
- Price tag: $11.88 million
- Specs: Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms
- Features: Grand spiral staircase and a wrap around front balcony
Lake Country, B.C.
- Price tag: $10.89 million
- Specs: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms
- Features: Forno pizza oven and fruit orchard