    23 Feb

    Hudson's Bay Q4 hurt by Saks Off 5th, European sales

    Reuters

    A man exits a Hudson's Bay department store in Toronto

    A man exits a Hudson's Bay department store in Toronto, Reuters

    Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) reported lower sales in the fourth quarter after markets closed on Thursday, hurt by weaker results in its European, Saks OFF 5th and Gilt operations.

    The company said consolidated comparable sales for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 fell 1.2 per cent on a constant currency basis.

    HBC, which operates luxury retail chain Saks Fifth Avenue, said annualized savings from an operations review are expected to be around $75 million, with most of the savings expected this year. The department store operator also said it expects one-time charges totaling close to $30 million.