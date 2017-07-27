{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Hudson's Bay to open new Montreal store

    Reuters

    People shop inside at the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto

    People shop inside at the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto January 27, 2014. , REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

    TORONTO - Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) is planning to open a new namesake department store in Montreal, Canada, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

    The new Hudson's Bay store will fill a space formerly occupied by Target Corp (TGT.N) in Carrefour Angrignon, an 850,000 square feet shopping center located in southwest Montreal, the sources said.

    A Hudson's Bay spokesman confirmed it is opening a store at the location. The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public.

    The new store comes at a time when the company is under pressure from activist investor Jonathan Litt, who has asked it to consider options, including store closures.