HALIFAX -- Hurricane Jose's slow crawl northwards means Nova Scotia will be shrouded with cloudy skies this week as rough surf pounds the Atlantic coast.

Environment Canada says the slow-moving weather system was churning about 400 kilometres southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., on Monday afternoon, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometres per hour as it headed north at about 15 km/h.

The national weather forecaster says due to Jose's slow speed, there is uncertainty about its impact on the Atlantic region.

However, forecasters say southeasterly winds across the province mean skies will stay mostly cloudy with showers, drizzle and fog expected throughout the week.

Showers from the outer fringes of Jose may reach Nova Scotia toward the middle of the week, and rough surf is expected along the Atlantic coast from Tuesday onward.

