    2h ago

    Husky Energy posts profit on impairment charge reversal

    Muvija M, Reuters

    Husky Energy

    Husky Energy , File photo

    Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a $202 million impairment charge.

    The company reported a profit of $186 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Excluding the one-time items, Husky posted a loss of $6 million.

    Husky recorded a loss of $69 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

    The company's average production fell 8.4 per cent to 327,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the latest quarter.

     