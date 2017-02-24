Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) is weighing paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch as much as several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

The company, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, finds the assets less attractive in a low oil price environment, making it challenging to generate profits, the people said. Husky could invest the sale proceeds in South America, Africa or Asia, the people added.

The sources cautioned that the talks are at an early stage and Husky may decide not to proceed with the divestitures if it does not get attractive offers.

A Husky spokesman declined to comment on speculation, but added that the company has a strong commitment to the region.