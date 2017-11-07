IBM Corp. is urging the B.C. government to use blockchain to track marijuana sales throughout the entire supply chain once recreational cannabis is legal next year.

The U.S. technology giant says blockchain can help the province track cannabis from seed to sale in a secure way.

IBM made these comments in its submission earlier this month as part of the B.C. government's public consultation process ahead of Ottawa's July 2018 deadline to make recreational marijuana legal.

IBM has invested heavily in blockchain, a technology which creates an online ledger where records or transactions can be tracked and shared in a transparent manner.

The U.S. company told the B.C. government in its Nov. 1 submission that blockchain could help track how cannabis is sourced, sold and priced to limit black market sales.

It added that blockchain could also be used to track supply and demand, and manage inventory.