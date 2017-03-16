One person was injured at the International Monetary Fund’s offices in Paris on Thursday, Managing Director Christine Lagarde has confirmed.

“I have been informed about the explosion in the IMF's Paris office, which caused injuries to one of our staff,” Lagarde said in a statement. “I have been in touch with the office, and my compassion goes to the colleagues there. I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate. We are working closely with the French authorities to investigate this incident and ensure the safety of our staff.”

A Reuters report citing police sources said a letter exploded when it was opened at the IMF offices in central Paris.

More to come