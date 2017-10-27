Imperial Oil posts smaller Q3 profit, revenue

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canadian oil producer and refiner Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) on Friday reported a smaller quarterly profit from a year ago when it realized a $716 million gain from the sale of some its retail sites.

The company reported a net profit of $371 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income fell to $7.16 billion from $7.44 billion as production fell marginally.