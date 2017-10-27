{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Imperial Oil posts smaller Q3 profit, revenue

    Karan Nagarkatti, Reuters

    Imperial Oil

    An Esso home heating fuel delivery truck is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canadian oil producer and refiner Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) on Friday reported a smaller quarterly profit from a year ago when it realized a $716 million gain from the sale of some its retail sites.

    The company reported a net profit of $371 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

    Total revenue and other income fell to $7.16 billion from $7.44 billion as production fell marginally.