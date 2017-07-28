Imperial Oil posts surprise quarterly loss

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) reported a smaller quarterly loss compared to a year earlier when it took charges related to the Alberta wildfires.

The company posted a net loss of $77 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $181 million, or 21 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Imperial Oil, which is majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , said revenue rose 12.6 per cent to $7.03 billion.

