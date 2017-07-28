{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Imperial Oil posts surprise quarterly loss

    Anirban Paul, Reuters

    Rich Kruger

    Rich Kruger, president and CEO of Imperial Oil, listens to a questions as he speaks to the media following the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 29, 2016. Kruger said Wednesday he's confident that two multibillion-dollar oilsands projects facing regulatory review in Alberta will be approved, despite the NDP government's climate change policies which include a hard cap on overall greenhouse gas emissions. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) reported a smaller quarterly loss compared to a year earlier when it took charges related to the Alberta wildfires.

    The company posted a net loss of $77 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $181 million, or 21 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

    Imperial Oil, which is majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , said revenue rose 12.6 per cent to $7.03 billion.
     