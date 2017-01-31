{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    1h ago

    Imperial Oil sees Q4 profit boost on retail site sales

    Reuters

    Imperial Oil

    Imperial Oil, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

    Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO), majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by a gain from the sale of its service stations.

    Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner sold its remaining company-owned Esso retail stations to five fuel distributors for about $2.8 billion, resulting in a $988 million gain in the quarter.

    The company's oil and gas business posted net income of $103 million, compared with a loss of $289 million a year earlier, helped by a recovery in oil prices.

    Imperial's production dipped to an average of 399,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day from 400,000 a year earlier.

    The company has kept a tight leash on costs since oil prices began to slide in mid-2014.

    Imperial said on Tuesday its exploration and production costs had fallen 10 per cent per unit from 2015.

    Net income at Imperial's downstream business jumped to $1.36 billion from $352 million due to the sale of the service stations.

    The company's total net income rose to $1.44 billion, or $1.70 per share, in the quarter, from $102 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

    The Calgary-based company's revenue rose 35.5 per cent to $8.44 billion.