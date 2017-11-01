Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) is planning to bring its so-called cultural department store concept to the United States.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Toronto-based company said it will be opening its first U.S. store in the summer of 2018, which will be located in the Mall of Short Hills in New Jersey.

Indigo’s “cultural department store for book lovers” concept was started in 2016 and has proven popular with customers. Along with books, it promotes lifestyle products as well as Indigo-branded home décor.

“The Company will bring its unique assortment and life-enriching experience to test the largest retailing market in the world and strive to replicate its Canadian success,” said Indigo in its statement.

Indigo is Canada’s largest book and gift retailer. As of July 1, 2017, the company had 89 stores under the Chapters and Indigo banners. It also has 122 small format stores that operate under the names Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks and The Book Company.

It will be facing stiff competition in a U.S. market that is dominated by online companies such as Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble, which, as of July 29, 2017, operated more than 632 stores across the United States.