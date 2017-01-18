U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s unprecedented march to the White House comes to a head on Friday, when the Republican is officially sworn in as the global superpower’s 45th president. BNN will have live coverage throughout the day on the economic and political implications of a Trump presidency for Canada, culminating with Trump taking the oath of office.

Over the course of the day, viewers will hear insight from a slate of political veterans, starting with former U.S. ambassador David Wilkins on Business Day at 10:00 a.m. ET. He will explain why he believes the North American Free Trade Agreement will survive a Trump presidency. Later on in the show, former Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs John Baird will help lay out the changing mood among legislators on Capitol Hill, and how current minister Chrystia Freeland can best navigate her expanded role in cross-border affairs.

On Commodities, we’ll get the pulse of the energy sector with Hal Kvisle, the former chief executive of TransCanada and Talisman Energy. He will break down what Trump’s pro-energy stance means for domestic producers.

On an extended edition of The Business News, running from 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT), we’ll hear from a former Canadian Ambassador to the United States, Allan Gotlieb, on why it would be preposterous to damage the intertwined economies with a damaging shift in trade.

And on Business Day, Catherine Murray will speak with former Ambassador Michael Wilson on what he makes of Trump’s ambitious plan to revitalize the nation’s aging infrastructure.

BNN’s special coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration begins at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT) on Friday.