    1h ago

    Intel Q2 revenue rises 9.1% on data centre, personal computer business

    Ismail Shakil, Reuters

    Intel logo

    the Intel logo is displayed on the exterior of Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. , The Canadian Press

    Intel Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, and the world's largest chipmaker raised its full-year forecasts, sending its shares up 4.2 per cent after the bell.

    The company said on Thursday it expected full-year adjusted earnings to be US$3 per share, plus or minus 5 per cent. The new forecast is 15 cents per share higher than the company's previous estimate.

    Intel also increased its full-year revenue forecast by US$1.3 billion to US$61.3 billion, plus or minus $500 million.

    Analysts on average were expecting earnings of US$2.86 per share and revenue of $60.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    "Based on our strong first-half results and higher expectations for the PC business, we're raising our full-year revenue and EPS forecast," Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan said in a statement.

    Intel's net income rose to US$2.81 billion, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1 from US$1.33 billion, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. 

    On an adjusted basis, Intel earned 72 cents per share, ahead of analysts' average estimate of 68 cents per share.

    Profit in the prior-year quarter was hurt by a charge of US$1.41 billion related to Intel's cost-cutting drive.

    Revenue rose to US$14.76 billion from US$12.53 billion.

    Adjusted for certain items, Intel reported revenue of US$14.76 billion, also ahead of estimates of US$14.41 billion.