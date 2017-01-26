{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    39m ago

    Intel reports 9.8% revenue rise on PC market stability

    Reuters

    Intel logo

    Intel logo, The Canadian Press

    Intel Corp (INTC.O) reported a 9.8 per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by a stabilizing PC market and a rise in demand for its data center services.

    However, the company said its net income fell to US$3.56 billion, or 73 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$3.61 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

    The world's largest chipmaker said net revenue rose to US$16.37 billion from US$14.91 billion.