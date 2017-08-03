Home Capital Group (HCG.TO) is warning investors that it will take six months before it will understand where it functions in the Canadian mortgage market as it puts a devastating liquidity crisis in the rearview mirror. The uncertainty telegraphed by the alternative mortgage lender hasn’t stopped market participants from forming their own opinions on what the future portends, in spite of the precipitous drop in mortgage originations in the company’s most recent quarter.

Below, BNN has compiled a selection of thoughts on what the company will look like in the months ahead.

Investors can now enter Home Capital shares safely: Money manager Ross Healy, Chairman at Strategic Analysis Corporation joins BNN to provide his view on Home Capital post-crisis. He says now that the company is not a catastrophe in waiting, investors can enter the shares safely.

Ross Healy, chairman, Strategic Analysis Corporation

“I think they can get back to what they’re really good at doing, and which they’ve been doing for a very, very long time, so I am quite confident in the recovery of the company.”

Why one top Home Capital shareholder ignored the short sellers Hugo Chan, Chief Investment Officer at Kingsferry Capital Management saw a contrarian opportunity after Home Capital Group's shares plunged in late April. He now owns 2.81% of Home Capital's shares. The shareholder gives his instant reaction to the company's conference call on Thursday.

Hugo Chan, chief investment officer, Kingsferry Capital Management Group

“We got the feeling [Yousry] Bissada is the perfect pick as Home Capital’s CEO. He is a mortgage industry veteran with very strong integrity, proven management, etc. I think what we’re most excited about is his fintech background. I think this could be a game-changer for Home Capital.”

Home Capital Group says concerns about its future resolved Home Capital Group wants depositors, borrowers and investors to have faith that it’ll be around for the long haul. “There is no longer material uncertainty that casts significant doubt as to the ability of the company to continue as a going concern,” it said late yesterday while announcing it swung to a larger-than-expected loss in the second quarter. BNN’s Paige Ellis and Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James, discuss.

Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager, First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James

“Even if you take the extreme bear scenarios out of the equation, there’s no arguing with the fact that it’s still very much premature to conclude the rainy days are behind them.”