1h ago
Investors split on Home Capital’s future as company puts crisis in the rearview
Home Capital says it was a ‘victim’ of broker fraud
Home Capital Group (HCG.TO) is warning investors that it will take six months before it will understand where it functions in the Canadian mortgage market as it puts a devastating liquidity crisis in the rearview mirror. The uncertainty telegraphed by the alternative mortgage lender hasn’t stopped market participants from forming their own opinions on what the future portends, in spite of the precipitous drop in mortgage originations in the company’s most recent quarter.
Below, BNN has compiled a selection of thoughts on what the company will look like in the months ahead.
Ross Healy, chairman, Strategic Analysis Corporation
“I think they can get back to what they’re really good at doing, and which they’ve been doing for a very, very long time, so I am quite confident in the recovery of the company.”
Hugo Chan, chief investment officer, Kingsferry Capital Management Group
“We got the feeling [Yousry] Bissada is the perfect pick as Home Capital’s CEO. He is a mortgage industry veteran with very strong integrity, proven management, etc. I think what we’re most excited about is his fintech background. I think this could be a game-changer for Home Capital.”
Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager, First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James
“Even if you take the extreme bear scenarios out of the equation, there’s no arguing with the fact that it’s still very much premature to conclude the rainy days are behind them.”