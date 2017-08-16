{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Ireland rejects EU's demand that it collect 13 billion euros from Apple

    Thomas Escritt, Reuters

    A 3D printed Apple logo is seen in front of a displayed Irish flag in this illustration

    A 3D printed Apple logo is seen in front of a displayed Irish flag in this illustration taken September 2, 2016. , REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

    BERLIN  - Ireland's finance minister rejected the European Commission's demand that it retroactively collect 13 billion euros in taxes from Apple (AAPL.O), saying this was not Dublin's job in an interview with Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ) newspaper.

    In the interview, extracts from which the FAZ published on Wednesday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the tax rules from which Apple benefited had been available to all and not tailored for the U.S. technology giant. They did not violate European or Irish law, he added.

    "We are not the global tax collector for everybody else," the paper quoted him as saying. The European Commission last year ruled that Apple paid so little tax on its Ireland-based operations that it amounted to state aid.

     

