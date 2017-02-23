John DeGoey, portfolio manager, Industrial Alliance Securities

FOCUS: Personal finance and ETFs

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Cost is critically important to being a successful investor and clients should always look to build broadly based, highly diversified portfolios that minimize their costs. Therefore, using portfolio building blocks that are cheap, pure and fully invested in multiple-security, tax-effective strategies is critical. In addition, rebalancing should be done on a purposeful basis once the portfolio’s strategic mix has been established. Applying these clear, evidence-based principles is likely the best way to maximize your odds of having a successful investment experience.

TOP PICKS:

John DeGoey's Top Picks John DeGoey, portfolio manager, Industrial Alliance Securities gives his Top Picks: SPHERE FTSE EMERGING MARKETS SUSTAINABLE YIELD INDEX ETF, ISHARES S&P/TSX GLOBAL GOLD INDEX FUND, and VANGUARD GLOBAL VALUE FACTOR ETF.

SPHERE FTSE EMERGING MARKETS SUSTAINABLE YIELD INDEX ETF (SHZ.TO)

This is the third consecutive show where I have recommended this product. I continue to believe that emerging market equities are an under-owned asset class and that a tilt toward dividend payers (a value screen) is likely to help in enhancing returns.

ISHARES S&P/TSX GLOBAL GOLD INDEX FUND (XGD.TO)

This is a product I recommended a year ago. I want to reiterate the role gold can play both as a diversifier and as a hedge against both inflation and turmoil. People shouldn’t put more than about 5 per cent of their portfolios into this.

VANGUARD GLOBAL VALUE FACTOR ETF (VVL.TO)

This ETF is a product that is approaching its one-year anniversary in Canada and what an auspicious year it’s been. This is a cheap, globally-diversified product that offers a basket of value stocks that can make a great core holding for almost anyone.

Disclosure Personal Family Fund/Portfolio SHZ N N Y XGD Y Y Y VVL Y N Y

PAST PICKS: FEBRUARY 26 2016

John DeGoey's Past Picks John DeGoey, portfolio manager at Industrial Alliance Securities, reviews his past picks: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF, Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF.

VANGUARD FTSE EMERGING MARKETS ALL CAP INDEX ETF (VEE.TO)

Then: $24.84

Now: $31.25

Return: +25.81%

TR: +28.42%

VANGUARD FTSE CANADIAN HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD INDEX ETF (VDY.TO)

Then: $26.34

Now: $34.47

Return: +30.87%

TR: +35.01%

ISHARES S&P/TSX GLOBAL GOLD INDEX ETF (XGD.TO)

Then: $11.05

Now: $13.73

Return: +24.21%

TR: +24.31%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +29.25%

Disclosure Personal Family Fund/Portfolio VEE Y Y Y VDY N Y Y XGD Y Y Y

Twitter: @JohnDeGoey_iAS

Website: www.johndegoey.com