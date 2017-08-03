2h ago
John Stephenson's Top Picks: August 3, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Full episode: Market Call Tonight for Thursday, August 3, 2017
John Stephenson, president and CEO of Stephenson & Company
Focus: North American large caps
_______________________________________________________________
MARKET OUTLOOK
The U.S. dollar and technology stocks have been under pressure recently as concerns have grown over weak U.S. wage growth, valuations and a variety of setbacks to Republican plans. Investors should use the pause in the markets to pick up some of their favourite tech stocks and to rotate some of their portfolios in the financial sector, which should outperform in the second half of this year.
TOP PICKS
BUY: ALIBABA (BABA.N) – Last bought on May 22, 2017 at $124.96
- Posted a strong last quarter beating the street on revenue and EBITDA
- Core commerce growth grew 46 per cent Y/Y
- Cloud business continues to scale
- Way to play strong growth in Asia (China) and the rise of the emerging markets
BUY: NETFLIX (NFLX.O) – Last bought on June 14, 2017 at $150.50
- Very strong 2Q results
- Netflix has achieved a level of sustainable scale, growth and profitability that isn’t reflected in its stock price
- Now has as many international subscribers as domestic subscribers (52 million international and 52 million domestic)
- One of the world’s largest global entertainment subscription businesses
- Margins are likely to continue expanding
BUY: FACEBOOK (FB.O) – Last bought on May 17, 2017 at $145.04
- Large and growing user base
- Unique and valuable data collected
- An under-levered Internet company with many growth levers
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|BABA
|N
|N
|Y
|NFLX
|N
|N
|Y
|FB
|N
|N
|Y
PAST PICKS: JUNE 13, 2016
DULUTH HOLDINGS (DLTH.O)
Last bought on June 13, 2016 at $24.16. Sold our position on September 27, 2016 at $26.57.
- Then: $24.08
- Now: $19.23
- Return: -20.14%
- TR: -20.14%
SHORT: CATERPILLAR (CAT.N)
Last shorted on June 8, 2016 at $77.75. Closed our short position on November 15, 2016 at $90.93.
- Then: $75.23
- Now: $113.56
- Return: -50.95%
- TR: -57.42%
KINROSS GOLD (KGC.N)
Last bought on June 13, 2016 at $5.07. Sold our position on August 29, 2016 at $4.57.
- Then: $5.16
- Now: $4.32
- Return: -16.27%
- TR: -16.27%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: -31.27%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|DLTH
|N
|N
|N
|CAT
|N
|N
|N
|KGC
|N
|N
|N
PERSONAL TWITTER: @StephensonFiles
COMPANY TWITTER: @Stephenson_Co
WEBSITE: www.stephenson-co.com