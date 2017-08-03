John Stephenson, president and CEO of Stephenson & Company

Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

The U.S. dollar and technology stocks have been under pressure recently as concerns have grown over weak U.S. wage growth, valuations and a variety of setbacks to Republican plans. Investors should use the pause in the markets to pick up some of their favourite tech stocks and to rotate some of their portfolios in the financial sector, which should outperform in the second half of this year.

TOP PICKS

BUY: ALIBABA (BABA.N) – Last bought on May 22, 2017 at $124.96

Posted a strong last quarter beating the street on revenue and EBITDA

Core commerce growth grew 46 per cent Y/Y

Cloud business continues to scale

Way to play strong growth in Asia (China) and the rise of the emerging markets

BUY: NETFLIX (NFLX.O) – Last bought on June 14, 2017 at $150.50

Very strong 2Q results

Netflix has achieved a level of sustainable scale, growth and profitability that isn’t reflected in its stock price

Now has as many international subscribers as domestic subscribers (52 million international and 52 million domestic)

One of the world’s largest global entertainment subscription businesses

Margins are likely to continue expanding

BUY: FACEBOOK (FB.O) – Last bought on May 17, 2017 at $145.04

Large and growing user base

Unique and valuable data collected

An under-levered Internet company with many growth levers



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BABA N N Y NFLX N N Y FB N N Y



PAST PICKS: JUNE 13, 2016

DULUTH HOLDINGS (DLTH.O)

Last bought on June 13, 2016 at $24.16. Sold our position on September 27, 2016 at $26.57.

Then: $24.08

Now: $19.23

Return: -20.14%

TR: -20.14%

SHORT: CATERPILLAR (CAT.N)

Last shorted on June 8, 2016 at $77.75. Closed our short position on November 15, 2016 at $90.93.

Then: $75.23

Now: $113.56

Return: -50.95%

TR: -57.42%

KINROSS GOLD (KGC.N)

Last bought on June 13, 2016 at $5.07. Sold our position on August 29, 2016 at $4.57.

Then: $5.16

Now: $4.32

Return: -16.27%

TR: -16.27%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: -31.27%

