Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

Global economic growth remains weak, profit margins have peaked for this cycle and input costs, most noticeably wages, are starting to rise again. Yet stocks are trading near all-time highs and valuations remain at the high end of all historical measures, supported both by the zero/negative interest rate policies of global central banks as well as the belief that the election of Donald Trump will bring about exceptional pro-growth policies that will invigorate economic growth and profits, particularly in the U.S. economy. We don’t believe that the recent “Trump stock market rally,” which has been based on positive views of massive infrastructure spending and reduced regulation, will persist. The promised $1 trillion fiscal infrastructure spending is large but is only five per cent of annual U.S. GDP and will be spent over 10 years, so the annual economic impact is less than 0.5 per cent. While U.S. banks and industrial stocks have rallied, emerging markets have fallen over five per cent on worries about the stronger U.S. dollar and tougher trade negotiations. The recent rise in the U.S. dollar will negatively impact profits of U.S. multinationals and is also a negative for commodity prices, one reason why Canadian stock gains have lagged those of the U.S. stocks still trading near-record valuations but are losing support from interest-rate comparisons as rates rise on fears of higher inflation. Trump’s “tough on trade” and “return to growth” election promises will be hard to realize. Globalization has reduced manufacturing costs and expanded markets for many firms in consumer products, industrials and technology over the last decades and those gains are at risk if global trade deals and immigration are threatened and companies are forced to move manufacturing back to the U.S. where costs are higher, productivity is lower and the work force is older and not growing. Higher interest rates will lessen the “TINA” arguments for stocks as they provide a safer, more attractive alternative. We have seen bear markets in stocks early on in most presidencies. While initial reaction has been extremely bullish, we now see greater risks to global economic growth at a time when earnings growth is negligible and stock valuations are high. We are cautious on the outlook for stocks and are reducing positions in the energy and materials sectors. Technology stocks have been under short-term pressure, but we still see growth in the sector longer term at reasonable valuations and look to add to this group first. Financials will also benefit from a “normalization” of interest rates.

TOP PICKS

HUDSON’S BAY COMPANY (HBC.TO) – Last purchased at $13.25 on Dec. 16

Stock has fallen this year in line with weakness in U.S. retail stocks and pressure on margins as capacity scaled up at greater rate than sales. But the stock has tremendous upside potential as real estate alone is worth over $25 per share value, so essentially getting retail assets for free. Purchase of German department store chain Galeria Kaufhof added global diversity at attractive price. Beneficiary of lower Canadian dollar versus most other domestic retailers. Online sales through GILT acquisition are a new source of growth. CEO Richard Baker has engineered a strong turnaround in Bay operations since acquiring the company in 2007 and we see similar opportunities with U.S. (Saks) and European purchases. Potential to convert real estate to REIT would surface substantial value.

DETOUR GOLD (DGC.TO) – Last purchased at $15.90 on Dec. 16

Have become more positive on outlook for gold. Core inflation now rising faster than nominal interest rates so that “real interest rates” are falling, which is always positive for gold. We expect that the U.S. dollar is close to peaking as growth is slowing in Q4 and the U.S. is effectively “exporting inflation” due to the past year’s dollar strength. Detour Gold down more than 50 per cent from peak in July due to disappointment over delays and cost pressures at West Detour, but stock is now trading at about a 40 per cent discount to Net Asset Value at current gold prices. Low political risk profile (Ontario operations only), long mine life, meaningful free cash flow and strong balance sheet also make Detour an attractive mid-tier acquisition target.

FACEBOOK INC. (FB.O) – Last purchased at US$118 on Nov. 16

With almost 1.8 billion monthly active users, Facebook is the largest beneficiary of the advertising shift from television to online advertising. Mobile revenues have risen from basically zero three years ago to 84 per cent of last quarter’s $7 billion in revenue. Operating margins continue to expand, allowing faster earnings growth. In last quarterly report, engagement metrics expanded across the board, including mobile daily active users up 22 per cent to over 1.0 billion for first time. Revenue growth of 56 per cent beat street estimates again. Stock trading at only 23/19 times 2017/2018 consensus earnings estimates and only slightly higher multiple when adjusted for stock-based compensation. Best large cap growth story in technology.



PAST PICKS: DECEMBER 7, 2015

HUDSON’S BAY COMPANY (HBC.TO)

Then: $21.07

Now: $13.27

Return: -37.02%

TR: -36.27%

APPLE (AAPL.O)

Then: $118.28

Now: $116.12

Return: -1.83%

TR: +0.35%

FEDEX (FDX.N)

Then: $152.57

Now: $192.91

Return: 26.44%

TR: 27.76%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: -12.41%



PAST PICKS UPDATE



FREEPORT MCMORAN (FCX.N)

Stock down over 90 per cent from 2011 high as ill-timed purchase of oil and gas assets added financial leverage at the wrong time. Company has best-of-class copper assets and has made asset sales to meet financial obligations. Now it should benefit from a recovery in the resource sector and could easily double from current levels if commodity prices start to rebound. It could also become a target for corporate activity as large investors become more active in re-structuring.



FUND PROFILE: JZAI GLOBAL HEDGED GROWTH FUND

PERFORMACE AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2016:

1 month: Fund -5.79%, Index* 1.11%

1 year: Fund 16.28%, Index* 5.74%

3 years: Fund 11.45%, Index* 4.33%

5 years: Fund 9.10%, Index* 3.37%

* Index: GlobeFund Alternative Strategies Peer Index

* Returns provided are net of fees



TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

Short: Caterpillar Inc (CAT-NYSE): 17.1% Long: Detour Gold ( DGC.TO ): 8.6% Short: Deere & Co. (DE-NYSE): 7.5% Short: Bank of America (BAC-NYSE): 6.2% Long: Torstar Corp Cl.B (TSb.TO): 4.3%