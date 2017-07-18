{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    4h ago

    Johnson & Johnson reports dip in quarterly profit

    FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), which completed its US$30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion last month, reported a 4.3-per-cent fall in quarterly profit, as costs rose.

    The company's net earnings fell to US$3.83 billion, or US$1.40 per share, in the second quarter, from about US$4 billion, or US$1.43 per share, a year earlier.

    The Band-Aid maker generated sales of US$18.84 billion in the quarter, compared with US$18.48 billion a year earlier.

    J&J is the first among major pharmaceutical companies to report its quarterly results, and the report comes a day after a second Republican effort to pass healthcare legislation in the U.S. Senate collapsed.