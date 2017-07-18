Johnson & Johnson reports dip in quarterly profit

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), which completed its US$30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion last month, reported a 4.3-per-cent fall in quarterly profit, as costs rose.

The company's net earnings fell to US$3.83 billion, or US$1.40 per share, in the second quarter, from about US$4 billion, or US$1.43 per share, a year earlier.

The Band-Aid maker generated sales of US$18.84 billion in the quarter, compared with US$18.48 billion a year earlier.

J&J is the first among major pharmaceutical companies to report its quarterly results, and the report comes a day after a second Republican effort to pass healthcare legislation in the U.S. Senate collapsed.