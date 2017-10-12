JPMorgan profit rises as lending boost offsets trading slump

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 7.1-per-cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as gains from loan growth and higher interest rates more than offset a slump in trading revenue.

Net profit rose to US$6.73 billion, or US$1.76 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$6.29 billion, or US$1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of US$1.65 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported results were comparable.