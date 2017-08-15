Up Next

Up Next

Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James

Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

“Rate check” is a must at this point for income investors. Cash is appropriate, but not too much.

TOP PICKS

Kash Pashootan's Top Picks Kash Pashootan, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James discusses his Top Picks: Telus, Transcontinental and Cash.

TELUS (T.TO) | 4.3 per cent yield | 17x P/E | August 2017

Most concentrated telecom in wireless; wireless trends remain positive in CAN.

Increasing data usage and expanding 4G network helps support ARPU growth.

Recent introduction of Telus TV means they’re taking market share from BCE and Rogers.

TRANSCONTINENTAL (TCLa.TO) | 3.2 per cent yield | 9x P/E | August 2017

Diversifying revenue from printing and media to packaging should continue to increase EPS and valuation.

CASH

Keep the portfolio insulated and be ready for selective buying.



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND T Y Y Y TCLa Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: MAY 13, 2016

Kash Pashootan's Past Picks Kash Pashootan, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James discusses his Past Picks: Canadian Tire, Cisco Systems and ResMed.

CANADIAN TIRE (CTCa.TO)

Then: $141.12

Now: $153.05

Return: 8.45%

Total Return: 10.81%

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO.O)

Then: $26.53

Now: $32.02

Return: 20.69%

Total Return: 26.10%

RESMED (RMD.N)

Then: $57.44

Now: $72.82

Return: 26.77%

Total Return: 30.65%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 22.52%

