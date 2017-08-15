34m ago
Kash Pashootan's Top Picks: August 15, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Full episode: Market Call for Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James
Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
_______________________________________________________________
MARKET OUTLOOK
- “Rate check” is a must at this point for income investors.
- Cash is appropriate, but not too much.
TOP PICKS
TELUS (T.TO) | 4.3 per cent yield | 17x P/E | August 2017
- Most concentrated telecom in wireless; wireless trends remain positive in CAN.
- Increasing data usage and expanding 4G network helps support ARPU growth.
- Recent introduction of Telus TV means they’re taking market share from BCE and Rogers.
TRANSCONTINENTAL (TCLa.TO) | 3.2 per cent yield | 9x P/E | August 2017
- Diversifying revenue from printing and media to packaging should continue to increase EPS and valuation.
CASH
- Keep the portfolio insulated and be ready for selective buying.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|T
|Y
|Y
|Y
|TCLa
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: MAY 13, 2016
CANADIAN TIRE (CTCa.TO)
- Then: $141.12
- Now: $153.05
- Return: 8.45%
- Total Return: 10.81%
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO.O)
- Then: $26.53
- Now: $32.02
- Return: 20.69%
- Total Return: 26.10%
RESMED (RMD.N)
- Then: $57.44
- Now: $72.82
- Return: 26.77%
- Total Return: 30.65%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 22.52%