Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James

Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

2016 TAKEAWAYS

  • Don’t bet on forecasts and consensus opinions
  • Risk management is not about being correct all of the time
  • A great defence is the best offence

TOP PICKS

Kash Pashootan of First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James shares his top picks: Broadcom Ltd, Columbia Banking Systems and TD Bank.

BROADCOM LTD (AVGO.O) 14x P/E | 2.0 per cent yield | January 2017

  • ​Major benefactor of industry consolidation
  • Six acquisitions since 2013 with strong EPS accretion
  • Management continuously displays the ability to realize synergies

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEMS (COLB.O) 23x P/E | 2.4 per cent yield | January 2017

  • Favourable environment for U.S. banks; recent weakness = attractive entry point

TD BANK (TD.TO) | 13x P/E | 2.7 per cent yield | January 2017

  • All the benefits of a Canadian bank with U.S. consumer exposure
     
DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
AVGO Y Y Y
COLB Y Y Y
TD Y Y Y


​PAST PICKS: JANUARY 11, 2016

Kash Pashootan of First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James reviews his past picks: Algonquin Power, ResMed and cash.

ALGONQUIN POWER (AQN.TO)

  • Then: $10.96
  • Now: $11.23
  • Return: +2.46%
  • TR: +7.46%

​RESMED (RMD.N)

  • Then: $52.32
  • Now: $68.31
  • Return: +30.56%
  • TR: +33.32%

CASH

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +20.39% 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
AQN Y Y Y
RMD Y Y Y

TWITTER: @KashPashootan