Kash Pashootan's Top Picks: January 27, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James
Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
MARKET OUTLOOK
2016 TAKEAWAYS
- Don’t bet on forecasts and consensus opinions
- Risk management is not about being correct all of the time
- A great defence is the best offence
TOP PICKS
BROADCOM LTD (AVGO.O) 14x P/E | 2.0 per cent yield | January 2017
- Major benefactor of industry consolidation
- Six acquisitions since 2013 with strong EPS accretion
- Management continuously displays the ability to realize synergies
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEMS (COLB.O) 23x P/E | 2.4 per cent yield | January 2017
- Favourable environment for U.S. banks; recent weakness = attractive entry point
TD BANK (TD.TO) | 13x P/E | 2.7 per cent yield | January 2017
- All the benefits of a Canadian bank with U.S. consumer exposure
PAST PICKS: JANUARY 11, 2016
ALGONQUIN POWER (AQN.TO)
- Then: $10.96
- Now: $11.23
- Return: +2.46%
- TR: +7.46%
RESMED (RMD.N)
- Then: $52.32
- Now: $68.31
- Return: +30.56%
- TR: +33.32%
CASH
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +20.39%
TWITTER: @KashPashootan