Up Next

Up Next

Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James

Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

How the portfolio is positioned:

Cash Gold Mid-cap versus large cap

TOP PICKS

Kash Pashootan - Top Picks Kash Pashootan of First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James shares his top picks: First American Financial, Suncor and TD Bank.

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL (FAF.N) | 4.6 per cent yield | 18.5x P/E | June 2017

Conservative way to play the housing market and rising rates in the U.S.

Rising home prices = rising insurance premiums

Rising rates = rising investment income

SUNCOR ENERGY (SU.TO) | 2.9 per cent yield | 22x P/E | June 2017

Defensive play in the oil sector

Able to sustain investment and dividend at $40/bbl

Canadian oil sands acquisition = opportunities for synergies

TD BANK (TD.TO) | 3.7 per cent yield | 12x P/E | June 2017

U.S. exposure, with the safety of a Canadian bank

Sales practice scandal overblown = long-term buying opportunity



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND FAF Y Y Y SU Y Y Y TD Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: APRIL 21, 2016

Kash Pashootan - Past Picks Kash Pashootan of First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James reviews his past picks: Corus Entertainment, First American Financial and McDonald's.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT (CJRb.TO)

Then: $11.87

Now: $13.66

Return: +15.08%

TR: +27.83%

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL (FAF.N)

Then: $35.59

Now: $44.73

Return: +25.68%

TR: +30.91%

MCDONALD’S (MCD.N)

Then: $125.79

Now: $152.50

Return: +21.23%

TR: +25.71%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +28.15%

