Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James

Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

How the portfolio is positioned:

  1. Cash
  2. Gold
  3. Mid-cap versus large cap

TOP PICKS

Kash Pashootan - Top Picks

Kash Pashootan of First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James shares his top picks: First American Financial, Suncor and TD Bank.

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL (FAF.N) | 4.6 per cent yield | 18.5x P/E | June 2017

  • Conservative way to play the housing market and rising rates in the U.S.
  • Rising home prices = rising insurance premiums
  • Rising rates = rising investment income

SUNCOR ENERGY (SU.TO) | 2.9 per cent yield | 22x P/E | June 2017

  • Defensive play in the oil sector
  • Able to sustain investment and dividend at $40/bbl
  • Canadian oil sands acquisition = opportunities for synergies

TD BANK (TD.TO) | 3.7 per cent yield | 12x P/E | June 2017

  • U.S. exposure, with the safety of a Canadian bank
  • Sales practice scandal overblown = long-term buying opportunity
     
DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
FAF Y Y Y
SU Y Y Y
TD Y Y Y


PAST PICKS: APRIL 21, 2016

Kash Pashootan - Past Picks

Kash Pashootan of First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James reviews his past picks: Corus Entertainment, First American Financial and McDonald's.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT (CJRb.TO)

  • Then: $11.87
  • Now: $13.66
  • Return: +15.08%
  • TR: +27.83%

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL (FAF.N)

  • Then: $35.59
  • Now: $44.73
  • Return: +25.68%
  • TR: +30.91%

MCDONALD’S (MCD.N)

  • Then: $125.79
  • Now: $152.50
  • Return: +21.23%
  • TR: +25.71%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +28.15%
 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
CJRb N N N
FAF Y Y Y
MCD N N N


TWITTER: @KashPashootan