Kash Pashootan's Top Picks: March 14, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Market Call for Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James
Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
_______________________________________________________________
MARKET OUTLOOK
- One week from now, markets could be +10 per cent or -10 per cent and no one would be surprised either way
- Investors should avoid becoming political strategists
TOP PICKS
DSW INC. (DSW.N) | 14.6x P/E | 3.8 per cent yield | March 2017
- Strong earnings report today
- Tighter inventory management is driving higher gross margins
- Management now focused on merchandising, enhancing customers’ digital experience and the company’s omni-channel offering
NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES (NFI.TO) | 15x P/E | 2.2 per cent yield | March 2017
- #1 transit and motor coach manufacturer in North America
- Orion and MCI acquisitions continue to drive growth and give NFI economies of scale
- Rising infrastructure spend in Canada and the U.S. supports contract growth
APPLE (AAPL.O) | 15.5x P/E | 1.6 per cent yield | March 2017
- Favourable timing in the iPhone product cycle
- App store = high-margin and fast-growing business
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|DSW
|Y
|Y
|Y
|NFI
|Y
|Y
|Y
|AAPL
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: JANUARY 29, 2016
MCDONALD’S (MCD.N)
- Then: $123.78
- Now: $128.15
- Return: +3.53%
- TR: +7.50%
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE (CSU.TO)
- Then: $510.00
- Now: $649.00
- Return: +27.25%
- TR: +28.50%
CASH
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +18%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|MCD
|N
|N
|N
|CSU
|N
|N
|N