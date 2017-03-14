Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James

Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction

MARKET OUTLOOK

One week from now, markets could be +10 per cent or -10 per cent and no one would be surprised either way Investors should avoid becoming political strategists

TOP PICKS

DSW INC. (DSW.N) | 14.6x P/E | 3.8 per cent yield | March 2017

Strong earnings report today

Tighter inventory management is driving higher gross margins

Management now focused on merchandising, enhancing customers’ digital experience and the company’s omni-channel offering

NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES (NFI.TO) | 15x P/E | 2.2 per cent yield | March 2017

#1 transit and motor coach manufacturer in North America

Orion and MCI acquisitions continue to drive growth and give NFI economies of scale

Rising infrastructure spend in Canada and the U.S. supports contract growth

APPLE (AAPL.O) | 15.5x P/E | 1.6 per cent yield | March 2017

Favourable timing in the iPhone product cycle

App store = high-margin and fast-growing business



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND DSW Y Y Y NFI Y Y Y AAPL Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: JANUARY 29, 2016

MCDONALD’S (MCD.N)

Then: $123.78

Now: $128.15

Return: +3.53%

TR: +7.50%

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE (CSU.TO)

Then: $510.00

Now: $649.00

Return: +27.25%

TR: +28.50%

CASH

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +18%

