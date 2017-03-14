Kash Pashootan, senior vice president and portfolio manager at First Avenue Advisory, Raymond James

Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

  1. One week from now, markets could be +10 per cent or -10 per cent and no one would be surprised either way
  2. Investors should avoid becoming political strategists

TOP PICKS

DSW INC. (DSW.N) | 14.6x P/E | 3.8 per cent yield | March 2017

  • Strong earnings report today
  • Tighter inventory management is driving higher gross margins
  • Management now focused on merchandising, enhancing customers’ digital experience and the company’s omni-channel offering

NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES (NFI.TO) | 15x P/E | 2.2 per cent yield | March 2017

  • #1 transit and motor coach manufacturer in North America
  • Orion and MCI acquisitions continue to drive growth and give NFI economies of scale
  • Rising infrastructure spend in Canada and the U.S. supports contract growth

APPLE (AAPL.O) | 15.5x P/E | 1.6 per cent yield | March 2017

  • Favourable timing in the iPhone product cycle
  • App store = high-margin and fast-growing business
     
DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
DSW Y Y Y
NFI Y Y Y
AAPL Y Y Y


PAST PICKS: JANUARY 29, 2016

MCDONALD’S (MCD.N)

  • Then: $123.78
  • Now: $128.15
  • Return: +3.53%
  • TR: +7.50%

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE (CSU.TO)

  • Then: $510.00
  • Now: $649.00
  • Return: +27.25%
  • TR: +28.50%

CASH

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +18%
 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
MCD N N N
CSU N N N

TWITTER: @KashPashootan