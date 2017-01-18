Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Leary Financial Group, has officially entered the race to become leader of the federal Conservative Party.

O’Leary updated his website Wednesday morning to reflect his campaign, and posted a Facebook Live message to confirm his bid.

"It's official, I'm in. The Conservative Party of Canada needs a candidate who can beat Justin Trudeau and bring back jobs to this country!" he wrote.

In a section on his website title 'Why I'm Running' O'Leary makes the case for why he should lead the Conservative Party.

"I have spent a lifetime fighting on behalf of investors, but the outcome of the next election is too important to the future of our country," he states. "I have had enough of Trudeau’s mismanagement, so I have decided to fight for all Canadians. I hope I can count on your support."

O’Leary will become the 14th candidate for leadership of the federal Conservative party, with the winner to be chosen on May 27.

O’Leary has been a regular contributor to BNN and also appears on the reality show, Shark Tank.