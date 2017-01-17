Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Leary Financial Group, is planning to officially enter the race to become leader of the federal Conservative party.

According to CTV News, O’Leary will make the announcement on Wednesday.

O’Leary will become the 14th candidate for leadership of the federal Conservative party, with the winner being chosen on May 27.

O’Leary has been a regular contributor to BNN and also appears on the reality show, Shark Tank.