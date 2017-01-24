CALGARY -- Federal ministers are welcoming news that U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to give his blessing to the Keystone XL pipeline.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says the government has yet to receive any official confirmation, but says the proposed TransCanada pipeline (TRP.TO) from Alberta to the Gulf Coast would bring jobs and an economic boost to Canada.

Carr says the project would also strengthen relations with the U.S. in an area where the two countries are already working together.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government has long supported Keystone XL, and insists that such projects can proceed without undermining Liberal climate-change goals.

Reports saying Trump's approval is imminent come as cabinet ministers hold a two-day retreat in Calgary where Canada-U.S.. relations are dominating discussions.

Cabinet members will also attend a panel discussion today with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin and representatives from local community organizations, followed by a town hall later at the University of Calgary.

