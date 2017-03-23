The U.S. State Department is reportedly set to approve TransCanada’s (TRP.TO) Keystone XL pipeline permit by Monday.

According to politico.com, Undersecretary for Political Affairs Tom Shannon will sign the permit “on or before Monday” -- the last day of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 60-day window to do so.

TransCanada confirmed that it is expecting news by Monday in an emailed statement to BNN.

"[W]e do anticipate a decision by the State [Department] during the 60 days they have been given. At the moment, we continue to work with the Administration on our Presidential Permit application," a company spokesperson said.

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 24 advancing the construction of both Keystone and the Dakota Access pipeline. TransCanada re-submitted its application to construct Keystone XL on Jan. 26.

