2h ago
Kinder Morgan Canada announces $200M share offering
Reuters,
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (KML.TO) on Thursday announced a $200 million share offering for the completion of certain projects and to reduce debt.
The company said it would offer 8 million shares at $25 per share, which represents a 37.7 per cent premium to the stock's Wednesday close.
More to come.
- Ryan Bushell discusses Kinder Morgan Canada
- Jim McGovern discusses Kinder Morgan versus Kinder Morgan Canada
ANALYST TAKES: KINDER MORGAN CANADA (KML.TO)