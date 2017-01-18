{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    20m ago

    Kinder Morgan revenue falls 6.8% on lower volumes

    Komal Khettry, Reuters

    Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project's Westeridge loading dock in Burnaby, B.C.

    Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project's Westeridge loading dock in Burnaby, B.C., THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

    Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8 per cent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.

    Pipeline companies, once seen as more insulated from commodity price swings due to fixed-fee contracts, were hit hard by a more than 60 per cent slump in oil prices since mid-2014 as cash-strapped oil and gas companies renegotiated their contracts.

    Kinder Morgan reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of US$170 million, or 8 cents US per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of US$721 million, or 32 cents US per share, a year earlier.

    The year-earlier quarter included a US$1.1 billion impairment charge.

    The Houston-based company's revenue fell to US$3.39 billion from US$3.64 billion.  