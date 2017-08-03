Kraft Heinz profit beats as cost cuts offset weak North American demand

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the company kept a tight leash on costs amid weak demand in North America.

Shares of the company, which is backed by billionaire-investor Warren Buffett and private equity firm 3G, were marginally up at US$87.25 in after-market trading on Thursday.

The company said selling, general and administrative expenses fell about 15 per cent to US$760 million in the second quarter ended July 1.

Kraft, whose products include Heinz ketchup, Velveeta cheese and Oscar Mayer meats, aims to reduce US$1.7 billion in costs by the end of 2017 through zero-based budgeting and supply chain initiatives.

The company's net income surged 50.5 per cent to US$1.16 billion, or 94 cents US per share, in the latest quarter.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 98 cents US per share, three cents US ahead of analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, the company's revenue fell 1.7 per cent to US$6.68 billion and missed analysts' average estimate of US$6.73 billion.

U.S. sales, which account for more than two-thirds of Kraft's total revenue, dipped 1.2 per cent in the quarter.

Like other processed packaged food makers, Kraft Heinz is bearing the brunt of increasing preference for healthier alternatives among U.S. consumers.

Kraft, which walked away from its US$143 billion bid for Unilever, said sales in its Canadian business fell 6.4 per cent due to discontinuation of certain cheese products.

Kraft also raised its quarterly dividend to 63 cents US per share from 60 cents US.