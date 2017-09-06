Land & Buildings threatens HBC with proxy fight, shares jump

Why this retail analyst is both optimistic and cautious on HBC

Activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management threatened a proxy fight with Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) on Wednesday, after the Canadian department store chain reported lacklustre second quarter results.

The investor said if the company failed to address its underperformance, then it could call a special meeting to remove directors.

HBC's shares reversed course to trade up 3.02 per cent on Wednesday, after falling as much as 6.4 percent, a day after posting a steeper-than-expected loss in the second quarter.