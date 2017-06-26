TORONTO — A tentative contract agreement has been reached averting a strike by LCBO workers that was set to begin at midnight.

The agreement was signed shortly after the strike deadline passed, and was announced in a release from the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.

Union president Warren "Smokey" Thomas said details of the accord would not be released before union members have a chance to examine it over the next few days.

A ratification vote has not yet been scheduled, but Thomas said the union's bargaining team is unanimously recommending members accept the deal.

The agreement was negotiated with the help of a mediator who imposed a media blackout on the talks.

The 8,000 unionized LCBO workers have been without a contract since March 31, and voted 93 per cent in favour of a strike in April.

The LCBO had extended store hours for its outlets the past couple of days to allow customers more time to stock up in case there was a job action.