Brandon Stanzl, Sears Canada’s former executive chairman, is defending his tenure at the now-bankrupt retailer and said neither he, nor Eddie Lampert – the retailer’s largest shareholder and chairman of Sears Holdings – are to blame from the department store’s demise.

Stanzl said Lampert declined to help fund his failed bid to keep the company afloat.

“Eddie is not as much of an investor in businesses that are as challenged as Sears Canada,” Stranzl told BNN in an interview Monday. “Eddie once said, ‘we are not in the business of buying cheap suits. Unless I can buy a suit for 10 cents and sell it for 50 cents, I don’t want to buy cheap suits.'”

Stranzl, who worked with Lampert before becoming the last CEO to helm Sears Canada, pushed back against criticism of his efforts to revitalize the troubled retailer. In a blog post earlier this month, Lampert called Stanzl’s Sears 2.0 strategy to revitalize the troubled retailer “risky” and “untested.” Stanzl said he had no choice but to try something new.

Stranzl says there’s nothing wrong with financing for Sears bid Sears Canada’s former executive chairman took questions from the media on Monday and defended the financing for his planned takeover of the troubled retailer. BNN’s Paige Ellis provides details.

“Any innovation, by definition, means you are going into an unknown territory. The business model of department stores is extremely challenged,” Stanzl said. “Sears 2.0 worked quite well in fact.”

Stranzl said the legacy costs of the business that were incurred before he arrived are ultimately to blame for Sears Canada’s failure.

“The company had legacy operating losses that existed as of 2015, before 2.0, so whatever strategy we pursued – whether it was ‘2.0’, or ‘5.0’ or ‘200.0’ – those legacy operating losses were in excess of $300 million, and that’s really what caused the company to run into trouble,” said Stranzl.

Over the past decade, Sears Canada has paid out more than $1.4-billion in special dividends to investors. Stanzl said those payments were not responsible for the company’s fate.

“Sears Canada was in a very difficult position because the industry had disrupted the business model,” he said. “Whether you kept the money in or took the money out, I don’t think really would have made much of a difference on whether the business model would have been innovated to the point where it could work.”