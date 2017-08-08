David Letterman is making his way back to the small screen – this time, on Netflix.

The series, which doesn’t yet have a name, is set to premier in 2018 and will consist of six one-hour episodes featuring in-depth interviews.

This will mark Letterman’s return to television after his popular late-night talk show The Late Show went off the air more than two years ago.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a release Tuesday. “Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

The show is being produced by RadicalMedial, the company behind the shows What Happened, Miss Simone? and Abstract: The Art of Design.

“David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard,” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a release.

“When you think about this announcement, I think it’s a coup for Netflix to be able to woo David Letterman out of retirement” Tuna Amobi, media & entertainment analyst at CFRA Research told BNN in an interview Tuesday.

Letterman appeared on late-night television for 33 years, making him the longest late-night broadcaster in U.S. history. He was the original host of Late Night on NBC and The Late Show on CBS.