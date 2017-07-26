{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Loblaw expects higher minimum wage rules to hurt profits

    The Canadian Press

    Loblaws location on Carlton Street in Toronto

    Loblaw , The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

    BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) says minimum wage increases in Ontario and Alberta and health care reform in Quebec are expected to hurt its bottom line.

    The grocery and drug store operator says the minimum wage increases announced in Ontario and Alberta are expected to increase its labour expenses by about $190 million in 2018.

    Loblaw also says changes in Quebec are expected to have a more significant incremental impact in 2018 than in prior years.

    "We’re facing significant incremental costs that will require us to look at every one of our cost levers," Kevin Groh, vice president of Corporate Affairs and Communication at Loblaw, told BNN via email Wednesday. "At the same time, we’re very committed to our strategy and continue to invest in important growth areas like e-commerce."

    McCreath: Watch your grocery store prices in 2018

    BNN's market commentator Andrew McCreath discusses Loblaws, new minimum wage laws, and Oil

    The company made the comments as it reported a second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $358 million or 89 cents per diluted share. That compared with a profit of $158 million or 39 cents per diluted share a year ago.

    Revenue for the quarter ended June 17 amounted to nearly $11.08 billion, up from $10.73 billion in the same quarter last year.

    In addition to its grocery business, Loblaw owns the Shoppers Drug Mart chain, as well as the Joe Fresh clothing business, PC Financial personal banking and a stake in the Choice Properties real estate investment trust.
     