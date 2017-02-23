{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    Loblaw profit rises 57% in Q4

    The Canadian Press

    Loblaws

    Loblaws, The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    BRAMPTON, Ont. - Loblaw had $11.13 billion of revenue and a $201 million net profit in the fourth quarter.

    The profit amounted to 50 cents per share.

    The net profit was up 57 per cent or $73 million from a year earlier, while revenue was up $265 million or 2.4 per cent.

    In the fourth quarter of 2015, Loblaw (L.TO) had $10.87 billion of revenue and $128 million of net profit or 31 cents per share.

    On an adjusted basis, Loblaw earned $393 million or 97 cents per share in the 2016 fourth quarter -- up from $363 million or 87 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2015.

    Loblaw owns Canada's largest grocery business and the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy chain, as well as the Joe Fresh clothing business and PC Financial personal banking.
     