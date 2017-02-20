{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Loblaw resets passwords for PC Plus accounts following security breach

    The Canadian Press

    Loblaws location on Carlton Street in Toronto

    Loblaws location on Carlton Street in Toronto, The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

    TORONTO -- Loblaw has reset passwords for all its PC Plus rewards collectors' online accounts after points were stolen from some members' accounts.

    The company (L.TO) posted a warning on its website saying it requires all members to create new passwords -- regardless of whether or not they changed them following the recent security breach.

    Earlier this month, Loblaw urged members to create unique, secure passwords after some people noticed their points were missing.

    The company said at the time that the breach stemmed from people using favourite or weak username and password combinations across multiple sites.

    Those were stolen from other sites and used to access PC Plus accounts.