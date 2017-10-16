Loblaws’ corporate offices hit with 500 layoffs

Loblaw is announcing a fresh round of layoffs that will hit its corporate offices.

In a statement, the grocer says it’s letting go of 500 employees, including executives from various levels and other members of the management team.

Hourly store workers will not be affected.

“Our focus is firmly on our people right now, including fair treatment, severance and support,” said Kevin Groh, vice president of Corporate Affairs and Communications. “Looking ahead, this is ultimately about our future. To invest meaningfully in growing areas of our business means saving meaningfully in others.”

Food retailers have been on the hunt for cost savings as they face higher minimum wages in Alberta and Ontario and fierce competition on pricing.

In its most recent earnings report, Loblaw said it’s expecting its expenses to rise by as much as $190 million as a result of a proposed increase to minimum wages in Ontario and Alberta wages next year.